Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Taser's TRAD Security System Detects/Zaps Intruders

taser_rad.jpgThe concept behind Taser International's Taser Remote Area Denial system, or TRAD, is simple: Intruder detected, intruder zapped. We're talking an entire array of networked sensors and cameras, operating a battery of stun-guns, ready to incapacitate a threat at the push of a button–or the behest of the governing system.Taser International is calling this setup its "TASERNET." Hoping to beef up defenses, these TASERNETs would be deployed around a variety of installations, like command centers, depots, and checkpoints, or even get hauled along during an air insertion or a spec ops assignment for (hopefully) non-lethal takedowns. Once a target is identified as a threat either by visual or by the system, said target is then stunned and remains stunned until authorities arrive. One mildly chilling detail is that the system can be programmed to identify foes on its own, cutting out the human operator.

If you were hoping to secure this for your home or small business, that might be tricky. The number listed specifically connects you to a "TASER Military Specialist." Still, check out the first link for one of those eerie military demo vids (if only to see a cow get tased around 2/3 of the way through).

TRAD demo video TRAD site [Taser via Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles