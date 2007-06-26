Switching Up the iPhone Religious Imagery

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

wpnan070621.gifEven the mainstream, non-tech media is getting into this. But seriously, you guys know we're kidding when we call it the Jesus Phone right? We mean, it's just a phone, even if we're covering the crap out of it this week.

AU: Just a quick word on all the iPhone hoopla. I'm sick of it. But I'll keep feeding it for the sake of those-who-must-know-all. I'll drop a lot of stuff to brief status, but there is some good info too that sheds light on the differences between our own telco phone plan structure and how it all works in the US (seems we're generally much better off). I think it's nifty to get these insights now and then, so I hope you do too. I can only imagine iPhone stuff will get pretty nuts late in the week. But once it launches it will finally become just another option in the marketplace. I hope... -SB

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

