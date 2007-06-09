Swing Lamp Lets Kids Play in the Dead of Night

Kids who don't want to go to bed when it gets dark now have an alternative: swinging on glowing slabs in unlighted parks. The Swing Lamp is a concept by BCXSY, a joint endeavor by designers Boaz Cohen and Saya Yamamoto. Featuring an Acryl-glass seat (which I understand is something like plexiglass) lit by LEDs, the Swing Lamp also has a "press-switch mechanism," hopefully to turn the thing off. This could be a pretty neat idea, but right now it's more of a homing beacon for things that go bump in the night.

Swing Lamp [BCXSY via MocoLoco]