My God. This was by far the biggest response to a Photoshop contest yet, with entries filling my inbox every minute or so for the past 24 hours. Stop! For the love of everything holy, please stop! I can't take looking at this guy any more! I feel completely dead inside. Consider this the last post focusing on Greg Packer on Gizmodo unless he invents a new laptop or something. Below, punish yourself with over 50 of the most warped and unsettling Photoshops your precious eyes will ever see. I'm sorry in advance.
Sweaty iPhone Linesitter Photoshop Contest: Pure Horror
