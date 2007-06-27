Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Super-microwave Oven Converts Plastic Into Oil, Gas and Pure Carbon Black

grc.jpgSome good old tree-hugging scientists have created a new process that converts plastic back into diesel-grade oil, combustible gas and pure carbon black. They do it by using a machine called Hawk-10, which cycles through 1,200 different microwave frequencies to separate all these materials. It seems to be quite efficient and it could be applied on a industrial scale. Demonstration video and more information after the jump.

According to New Scientist, the process created by Global Resource Corporation can get the following recycled materials from a 9.1 kilograms of ground-up tyres:

- 4.54 litres of diesel oil - 1.42 cubic metres of combustible gas - 1 kg of steel - 3.40 kg of carbon black

The kilogram of steel comes from the metal parts of the tyres: the process automagically separates all the elements for recycling, so if you get copper wires, it will leave the copper on its own. The carbon black comes from the tires and it could be used as paint pigment, automobile tires, radar absorbent materials and printer toner.

In vaguely related news, completely drunk sources stationed in Dublin's Temple Bar area point out that the microwave frequencies of the iPhone will be able to multiply fish'n'chips and convert water into Guinness.

Giant microwave turns plastic back to oil [New Scientist]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles