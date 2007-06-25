Sun-Red Solar-Powered Bike Won't Go Far or Fast

I can see the point behind this motorcycle from Catalonian company Sun-Red (very responsible and all that, clap clap clap) but, fug-o-rama design aside, I worry for this eco-friendly concept bike, which got a special mention for innovation when they were handing out prizes at a Barcelona car fair recently.

Once charged, it will take you a perfunctory 13 miles at 30mph. Yes, that's thirteen miles, which means that if you travel from the northernmost point of Manhattan island, you still won't reach the southernmost tip without having to get off and push.

The bike's solar panels emerge when it is stationary (does that mean you risk decapitation if you stop to admire the view?) Keeping with most electric bikes, its brushless motor is stored in the front wheel, saving on transmission components.

