Sun Blackbox, Don't Handle With Care

This is Sun's datacenter-to-go, Project Blackbox. And the video after the jump shows what happens in its interior when you put it at the epicenter of a 6.7-magnitude earthquake.

Jump to the middle of the video to see the effects of the heavy shaking. The earthquake was simulated using a six-degrees-of-freedom hydraulic platform and data collected at Northridge, CA on January 17, 1994. Even while hell broke loose, everything kept running and the only failures were caused by "power cords coming out." Not bad at all for a container full of server racks.

Product page [Sun via SiliconNews]