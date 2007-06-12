Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sun Blackbox, Don't Handle With Care

k3_project_blackbox_1.jpgThis is Sun's datacenter-to-go, Project Blackbox. And the video after the jump shows what happens in its interior when you put it at the epicenter of a 6.7-magnitude earthquake.

Jump to the middle of the video to see the effects of the heavy shaking. The earthquake was simulated using a six-degrees-of-freedom hydraulic platform and data collected at Northridge, CA on January 17, 1994. Even while hell broke loose, everything kept running and the only failures were caused by "power cords coming out." Not bad at all for a container full of server racks. – Jesus Diaz

Product page [Sun via SiliconNews]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles