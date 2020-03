Why go through the work of tilting your head back and looking up to see the stars when you can get a cellphone strap that'll show you a tiny version of the cosmos? Bam, here's the Homestar Planetarium Phone Strap, keeping your precious neck baby fresh while allowing you to check out what I can only assume are awe-inspiring replications of the cosmos whenever you want. The universe in your hand for only $7? The future is now! And it's kind of disappointing!

StrapYa [via TokyoMango]