Essentially the female version of the 8-Bit Tie, these "Stolen Jewels" designs from Mike and Maaike are pixelized jewelry that you can actually wear. Sure, they look like they're either made out of paper or cheap cloth, but it's the idea that counts.

However, even though they look cool to you, if you ever get your wife these instead of real jewels, well, take a look at that video again.

