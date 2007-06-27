Steve Jobs Kinda Answers Some iPhone Questions

Mossberg gets Steve Jobs to talk iPhone. Except when he asks about version 2.0. Those questions are forbidden. The rest of the questions are important ones. Like will we see this on other carriers? Why no 3G? Will you include GPS? Will there be lower cost versions? Aaaaand, Jobs dodged those, too. An old lesson, learned again: Mossberg may have the power to command a Steve Jobs interview, but he can't make him answer questions. [All Things D]