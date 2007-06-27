Mossberg gets Steve Jobs to talk iPhone. Except when he asks about version 2.0. Those questions are forbidden. The rest of the questions are important ones. Like will we see this on other carriers? Why no 3G? Will you include GPS? Will there be lower cost versions? Aaaaand, Jobs dodged those, too. An old lesson, learned again: Mossberg may have the power to command a Steve Jobs interview, but he can't make him answer questions. [All Things D]
Steve Jobs Kinda Answers Some iPhone Questions
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.