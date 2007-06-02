Steampunk Guitar Version 2: The Nautilus

Jeff from Thunder Eagle really outdid himself this time with this brand new home-made Steampunk Guitar. You may have seen (and ogled) his first creation here back in April, but this Nautilus looks amazing as well.

As the name implies, it's more of a sea-punk than a steam punk. Then again, steam punk can go under the water, like that new Xbox 360 game Bioshock. Either way, the guitar goes up on eBay on June 3. We'll post an update when it does. A++++++ Would Overthrow Dystopian Dictatorship Again!!!!

Project Page [Thunder Eagle Guitars]