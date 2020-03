This crazy Batman-esque steam-powered car is an entry to the British Steam Car Challenge, which intends to both break the land speed record for steam records and give a lot of people steam burns in the process.

This entry has four boilers and can go up to 200MPH in the Utah Salt flats, some of the flattest tracts of land this side of Keira Knightley. Steam Superman is jealous.

British Steam Car Challenge [via Crave via Sci Fi]