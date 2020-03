Not everyone can get in front of a crowd and be as confident in the crap coming out of their mouths as a Tony Snow or a Steve Jobs. But this SteadyPointer lets you exude a cool confidence in the laser- pointing part of your presentation by stabilizing your jittery hand, which is almost as good. So you could in fact be shaking like someone injected caffeine straight into your eyeball, but nobody would be the wiser.

From the video demos, it actually looks like this thing works.

