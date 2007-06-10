Star Wars Van Not THX-Compliant

Han Solo: I'm captain of this ship. Chewie here tells me you're lookin' for passage to Burning Man." Obi-wan Kenobi: Yes indeed, if it's a fast ship. Han Solo: Fast ship? You've never heard of the Ford Econoline? Luke: "Is she fast?" Han Solo: "She'll make point five past lightspeed. She may not look like much but she's got it where it counts, kid. I've made a lot of special modifications myself." Luke: "You mean that airbrushing on the side." Han Solo: "Yeah, that's what I mean." Luke: "That doesn't make a car go any faster." [Chewie nods in agreement.] Han Solo: "Wait, I'm talking about for trippin' balls. You guys want a ride?"

Bonus picture after the jump.

Have You Drive a Force, Lately?