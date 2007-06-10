Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Star Wars Van Not THX-Compliant

starwarsforcevan.jpgHan Solo: I'm captain of this ship. Chewie here tells me you're lookin' for passage to Burning Man." Obi-wan Kenobi: Yes indeed, if it's a fast ship. Han Solo: Fast ship? You've never heard of the Ford Econoline? Luke: "Is she fast?" Han Solo: "She'll make point five past lightspeed. She may not look like much but she's got it where it counts, kid. I've made a lot of special modifications myself." Luke: "You mean that airbrushing on the side." Han Solo: "Yeah, that's what I mean." Luke: "That doesn't make a car go any faster." [Chewie nods in agreement.] Han Solo: "Wait, I'm talking about for trippin' balls. You guys want a ride?"

Bonus picture after the jump.starwarsvan3wtmk.jpg– Mark Wilson

Have You Drive a Force, Lately? [via digg]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles