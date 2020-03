Comic Images just released a new line of Star Wars plush dolls, but with really big and ugly noggins. Standing proud at 7 inches, the considerably sized plushies are a cheap $12.99 and so far Yoda and Vader are ready to ship—perfect for those of you who want to unwrap them right away and get down to some Force-powered head butting.

Chewbacca and the always-anonymous Stormtroopers are due out this month. The dolls can be picked up at Entertainment Earth.

