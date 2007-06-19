Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Star Trek Home Theatre Has Touch of Realism

startrek_theater_front.jpgHere's an eclectic Star Trek home theater with a touch of realism, and for very good reason: Its owner actually bought props from Paramount Pictures used in a variety of the Star Trek series. Gary Sekulow collected backlit graphic panels from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Voyager, the captain's chair from Star Trek: Enterprise and numerous props from other Star Trek series and movies, and commissioned an Atlanta home theater installer to put the whole thing together. The result? You feel like you're on board something that reminds you of the Starship Enterprise, but the various props come from different eras in the series, so it seems more of a showcase for authentic Star Trek furniture than a realistic duplicate of any specific set. Dim the lights and crank up the projector, and you're in a high-end home theater. We're thinking a lot of this stuff belongs in a museum, not wearing out underneath some rich guy's butt. – Charlie White

Original Star Trek Props Anchor Home Theater [Electronic House, via Born Rich]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles