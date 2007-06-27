Sprint Debuts Muziq by LG (Fusic Killer, not iPhone Killer

OK, so, it's a hell of a week for Sprint to launch a music phone but ta-daa, meet Muziq. Though it's certainly not billed as an iPhone Killer—Sprint says the timing was a coincidence. We introduced you to Muziq earlier as Fusic II, an underwhelming replacement to the original Fusic. We were wrong about the name, but we were right that the specs haven't changed a whole lot. The phone will cost $100 (with 2-year contract) when it starts selling in mid July. Until then, here are the details.There's still a 1.3 megapixel camera, battery life of 4 hours for talk time and around 10 for music-only playback. There is also an FM transmitter, like the original Fusic, but now it can be used with downloaded tracks as well as MP3s you may have loaded up.

Speaking of loading up MP3s, you can do it pretty easily using the old drag-and-drop method; I decided not to bother with Sprint's music manager software, but you probably guessed, the phone does have an EVDO connection to Sprint's Music Store. (That's 99-cents per song if you have the $15-per-month Power Vision data plan.)

What's new is that it's the first Sprint phone that accepts the larger 4GB MicroSD cards—this is helpful as there is no internal memory you can allocate for music.

The Muziq is also a lot more grown up, having ditched the assortment of colored plates in favor of the black and red scheme that proved to be the key to the LG Chocolate's runaway success (uh, kidding there, though I do prefer the new color scheme).

A sweet effect is that the touch panel on the face that controls music has vibration force feedback: when you tap it, the vibe hits for a split second, giving you the sense that you pushed a button. The CDMA version of LG's Prada has this feature on its touchscreen—in fact I think this type of force-feedback will appear in more and more handsets.

The Muziq has lost the Fusic's baby fat: it's a good bit slimmer and it doesn't have a visible antenna either.

Though there are some style improvements, the Muziq has lost much of the individuality of the Fusic; besides external design changes, its user interface is shared with other Sprint music phones, and the Fusic's cool LG-designed comic-book menu is nowhere to be seen. I may be the only one who misses it, and there are other interface options, but I do get a little bit sad when I see handset makers' little design touches get steamrolled by carrier standardization.

Carrier standardization wouldn't be as big a deal if I thought customers were getting something useful out of it. My biggest beef with the phone is that, even though it's supposed to be for people who pay $15 per month extra for music services, it's really hard to find any streaming radio. The "Music" button takes you to the player and to the store, but Sprint's new Pandora service isn't yet preloaded (though it's supposedly coming) and other radio options are buried under the Sprint TV heading. Why do they even exist? It's not like you can use them with the FM transmitter, or navigate them when the phone is closed. If the network is the thing, then networked music, in all forms, should be the key to Sprint's music strategy. Let's see it!

In the meantime, it's not a half bad phone—you know, for making calls, receiving calls, sending text messages and such—for anyone who isn't standing in line at an Apple Store right now.