SplitFish FragFX PS3 Controller Reviewed (Verdict: Mouse on a Console Done Right)

splitfish.jpgThose of you playing first person shooters on the PS3 but suck at using the SIXAXIS to aim were probably looking forward to the SplitFish FragFX, the half controller, half mouse contraption. How well does it work? Pretty darn well. And it's customizable too.

You can assign the mouse to control the camera view, the left stick, or even act as a mouse in the PS browser. Downloadable software also lets you reassign all the buttons in case games don't have good assignment options themselves.

There's even a "frag" button, which when pressed, slows down the mouse movement significantly so you can aim even more precisely. For $59 (wired) and $69 (wireless), you can't go wrong with this controller. We just wish they'd make one for the 360.

SplitFish FragFX PS3 Review [IGN]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

