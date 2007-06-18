Spiffy iRiver NV Does GPS, DMB, PMP, FM, Probably Toasts Bagels Too

Here's the new iRiver NV in all its glorious smoked Korean shininess. With a 7-inch screen and two SD ports, this thing can do anything except calling: it has an integrated Global Positioning System unit, terrestrial digital TV, FM radio and plays back every format under the sun: MP3, WMA, OGG, ASF, WMV, MPG, Xvid and H.264. I specially like its sexy monochrome display in the thumb control, which will not only show its functions but also show icons indicating what kind of turn you have to do next. And if that wasn't cool enough, check out the beautiful Bang & Olufsenesque remote control in the gallery.

Hopefully, it will be available everywhere soon.

Product page [iRiver via Akihabara News]