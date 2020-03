I might have watched this, had it had Johnny Depp in front of the cameras, and Alfonso Cuaron behind it, as originally planned. Now the movie version of Speed Racer is being lensed by the Wachowski brothers with Emile Hirsh, Matthew Fox, John Goodman, Susan Sarandon and Christina Ricci. But we're only here for the gears (and a view of the cockpit), aren't we?

More cockpit, less Thespian Bollocks, please.

Speed Racer's demon on wheels [USA Today]