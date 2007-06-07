SpaceTime Lets You Browse the Web in 3D

The folks at SpaceTime are trying to shake up how you browse the Web with a free app that lets you browse in 3D. The idea is pretty simple, rather than have a 2D layout of your browser with tabs all over the place, SpaceTime breaks the "pages" out like a storyboard. It's not so practical if you're looking at one page, but if you're doing a search, it'll stack your search hits in 3D (making it easier to see them all at once). It'll do the same for your eBay searches letting you browse through photos of the stuff you wanna buy. The app is available for PCs only.

Press Release [PDF]