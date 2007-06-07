Soviet Arcade Machines Fully Explain Russians' Vodka Addiction

While Russian President, former KGB agent and failed comedian Vladimir Putin polishes his ICBMs, a group of friends at Moscow State Technical University has decided to do the same with a whole bunch of videogame machines from the Soviet Era. And like the USSR's old missiles, these primitive Japanese arcade crude knockoffs look to be just as fun. I know this is all about nostalgia but someone should tell them that some things are better left in the graveyard. At least the ICBMs.

Soviet-Era Arcade Games Crawl Out of Their Cold War Graves [Wired]