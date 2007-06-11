Sony Reveals Hidden Stash of VAIO CR Santa Rosa Notebooks

If Sony's last crop of notebooks proved to be too rich for your blood, their new VAIO CR series might be what you're looking for. For starters, they're based on Intel's Santa Rosa platform, so we're talking the latest tech here. They have 14.1-inch (WXGA) screens, which means you won't go blind trying to read text, but you also won't break your back lugging the system back and forth. As for power, they'll pack one of Intel's Core 2 Duo CPUs (1.8GHz) paired with 2GB of RAM. Graphics are unfortunately integrated, though luckily Sony includes built-in 802.11n wireless LAN. There's also a built-in webcam, optical drive and a tray-less keyboard (yeah, we know, just like the MacBook). Overall, it's a sweet system that'll start at around $1,350 and come in 5 shades (from sangria to white). Would I pick it over the Blu-ray lappie? Yup, but only 'cause I like the easily luggable notebooks.

Press Release

Sony UNVEILS Powerful Notebooks In BOLD COLORS

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2007 Sony today introduced a new line of thin lightweight notebooks featuring eye-popping colors and a chic design. Sporting a luxurious, glossy finish and framed with a silver, luminous trim, the VAIOÂ® CR notebooks reflect style and taste. They are available in five fashion-forward colors —sangria, cosmopolitan, dove, indigo and black (matte finish). Personalized extras are abundant throughout. A uniquely configured keyboard is comfortable to use, while a specialized keyboard font adds a fun touch. An LED pulsates beneath the notebook's trim reflecting what the PC is doing — booting up, powering down, hibernating — and glowing and fading accordingly. Completing the look, each CR notebook comes with its own funky VAIO branded wallpaper and optional color-coordinated carrying bag and mouse. "Just like the car you drive, notebooks today are an extension of your personality" said Mike Abary, senior vice president of VAIO product marketing for Sony Electronics in the United States. "As such, users expect their PC to reflect their creativity and individuality, as well as handle their spreadsheets." Get Moving, Get Noticed Weighing just 5.5 pounds (with a standard battery), the CR model is portable enough to take just about anywhere. The PC is backed by IntelÂ® CentrinoÂ® Duo processor technology with plenty of power for high-speed performance and an energy-efficient design for computing on-the-go. -more- Whether surfing the web at a coffee shop or on the couch, the unit's built-in 802.11n wireless LAN capabilities make it faster and easier to connect to wireless networks with greater performance, range and reliability than ever before. The notebook comes pre-installed with Windows Vistaâ„¢ Home Premium operating system (with the Windows Vista Business edition optional). Portable Entertainment Paradise Equipped with a 14.1-inch widescreen display (measured diagonally) and Sony's XBRITE-ECOâ„¢ LCD technology, a CD/DVD player/burner and a set of speakers, the CR model is an easy way to take your entertainment with you. Instant-on mode and A/V controls provide on-demand access to media content. Select the "instant mode" button just above the keyboard and go straight to watching a movie, playing music, or viewing photos without ever booting-up the operating system. A complete set of multimedia controls make content navigation a breeze. The PC comes loaded with LocationFreeÂ® software so you can "place-shift" live TV, access your personal video recorder or DVD player, and view that content on your notebook via the Internet. A base station and broadband connectivity is required, which is sold separately. A built-in digital camera and microphone let you quickly snap photos and participate in live video chats. You can create, manage and share your photos and home movies, as well. The PC comes with a suite of multimedia tools for easy backup of data, photos, music and videos including DVgatePlusâ„¢ and Click to DVDÂ® software for creating customized DVDs. Importing and editing digital content is easy too. Simply transfer photos from a device such like a digital camera using Memory Stick Duoâ„¢, Memory Stick Proâ„¢ , SD card or ExpressCardâ„¢ media slots, an i.LINKÂ® IEEE 1394 port or USB ports, and organize them into albums or create slideshows. The model also includes an S-video port, making it convenient to connect to a compatible television set and watch a DVD or play games on the big screen. Sony VAIO CR notebooks will be available at the end of June starting at about $1,350. Pre-orders begin online today at www.sonystyle.com/pr/cr and at Sony StyleÂ® stores (black model online only). Select colors will be available at retail and military base exchange outlets nationwide. ###