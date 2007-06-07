Sony Punches Up its Bravia Line with Slimmer Microdisplays and New LCDs

Sony lifted the curtain on its new line of Bravia TVs Wednesday night introducing 5 new slimmer SXRDs alongside 9 new LCDs. On the microdispay side, the new TVs shed some fat (they're 40% thinner than previous models) and range in size from 50 inches to 70 with features like MotionFlow 120Hz (which keeps moving images clean when set on moving backgrounds) and Photo Mode (which smoothens out your digital camera's pictures when viewing them on your TV). The LCDs (which include the XBR4 and XBR5 series) vary from 40 inches to 52. Full line up after the jump.

A3000 Series KDS-50A3000 - $3000 KDS-55A3000 - $3300 KDS-60A3000 - $3500

XBR Series KDS-Z60XBR5 - $5000 KDS-Z70XBR5 - $6000

LCDs W3000 Series KDL-52W3000 - $5100 KDL-46W3000 - $3500 KDL-40W3000 - $2700

XBR4/XBR5 Series KDL-52XBR4 - $4800 KDL-46XBR4 - $3800 KDL-40XBR4 - $3000

KDL-52XBR5 - $5100 KDL-46XBR5 - $4100 KDL-40XBR5 - $3300

Press Release Press Release