Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony Punches Up its Bravia Line with Slimmer Microdisplays and New LCDs

100_0219.JPG Sony lifted the curtain on its new line of Bravia TVs Wednesday night introducing 5 new slimmer SXRDs alongside 9 new LCDs. On the microdispay side, the new TVs shed some fat (they're 40% thinner than previous models) and range in size from 50 inches to 70 with features like MotionFlow 120Hz (which keeps moving images clean when set on moving backgrounds) and Photo Mode (which smoothens out your digital camera's pictures when viewing them on your TV). The LCDs (which include the XBR4 and XBR5 series) vary from 40 inches to 52. Full line up after the jump.

A3000 Series KDS-50A3000 - $3000 KDS-55A3000 - $3300 KDS-60A3000 - $3500

XBR Series KDS-Z60XBR5 - $5000 KDS-Z70XBR5 - $6000

LCDs W3000 Series KDL-52W3000 - $5100 KDL-46W3000 - $3500 KDL-40W3000 - $2700

XBR4/XBR5 Series KDL-52XBR4 - $4800 KDL-46XBR4 - $3800 KDL-40XBR4 - $3000

KDL-52XBR5 - $5100 KDL-46XBR5 - $4100 KDL-40XBR5 - $3300

– Louis Ramirez Press Release Press Release

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles