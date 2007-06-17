Rumour: Sony PS3 Pricecut at Christmas?

This time, it's not just a rumor. Sony CEO Sir Howard Stringer, speaking to the Financial Times, said this when asked about PS3 pricing:

That's what we're studying at the moment; that's what we're trying to refine.

And when the reported asked if the issue would be addressed by Christmas, he said this:

Yes, of course. PlayStation 2, meanwhile, gets lost on the radar.

What do I think?

Sony insiders need to stop talking pricecuts and just make them—but not necessarily for consumers.

The PS3's larger/immediate problem is not convincing consumers they want the console—but convincing developers that consumers will want the console when the price inevitably drops. And from the current looks of things, developers may create a self-fulfilling prophecy by giving Microsoft exclusives left and right. Consumers may avoid the PS3 platform, not because of the price, but because the Xbox 360 has all the freakin' games.

Sony PS3 Price-Cut Candidate [arstechnica]