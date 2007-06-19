Sony Launches 80GB PS3 in Korea, Korea Doesn't Care

The PS3 was finally launched in Korea this weekend, and the fabled 80GB model was what was trotted out for the masses. The release party was a distinctly Sony affair: lots of pomp and circumstance, scantily clad models, and more press than public in attendance. But hey, 80GB PS3s!

Maybe those geniuses at Sony will swap out the 60GB for the 80GB here, keep the price the same, call it some form of price cut, and expect sales to rise. Note to Sony: They won't. Lower the price, dudes. I'm thinking $400 is a nice round number. Let's make it happen.

