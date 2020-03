Ooooh, zexy. This is Sony's new CD-Tuner-Alarm Clock, the ICD-F7000. It's got a double alarm, so that your gimp can get up before you and get your brekker ready for you. And there's a stereo input, so you can also plug your gimp into it and have it sing for its supper. Did I type gimp again? Sorry, I meant to say DAP. Available in black and white (see the gallery below), its blue neon fabulousness will cost you $79.

