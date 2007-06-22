That gorgeous , top line, 8GB, Walkman phone, the W960 is one of the most incredible handsets out there, and Sam from Mobileburn got his hands on one. He paid a lot of attention to the background's animated bubble effect, and the video shows off the backlit buttons, as well as a scroll wheel on the left side. But he largely ignores the touchscreen and its music controlling capabilities. Behold! Video of Sony Ericsson W960i Walkman phone - with bubbles! [Mobileburn]
Sony Ericsson W960 Hands On Video
