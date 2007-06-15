Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony Ericsson Updates Bluetooth Watch Line With Music Controlling MBW-150

sonyericssonwatch.pngRemember the Sony Ericsson MBW-100 Bluetooth watch? That classy one-trick pony has just been updated with the Sony Ericsson MBW-150, "The Music Edition." In addition to syncing with your cellphone over Bluetooth to display the incoming caller ID, the 150 can now display whatever song info is playing on your phone as well.

The watch is analog with OLED digital dials, which gives it a retro-modern-ish look that we think is pretty cool. It also vibrates when you've got a call or a text message in as well. No pricing info yet, but check back later today. – Jason Chen

Time Masters 3 [Sony Ericsson]

