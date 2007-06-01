Sony Ericsson Shows Off its PSP Phone Design

If anyone's capable of making a gaming phone (worth buying), I'd put my money on Sony Ericsson. Their recent patent shows the blueprints for what looks like a PSP phone. What sets this phone apart from other attempts is that it packs game-friendly buttons (no more having to use your phone's tiny number pad) and a rotating screen (so games can be played in landscape mode as opposed to vertically). Make it compatible with all of today's PSP games and Sony Ericsson might give the Nintendo DS some competition. What do you guys think?

Patent [via Unwired View]