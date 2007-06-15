Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony Ericsson K850, 5MP Camera and Phone in One

k850_front.jpgWe got a quick hands-on with Sony Ericsson's latest Cyber-shot camera phone, and it's a sweet 5-megapixel camera shoehorned inside a great-looking little cellphone. It's the K850 and it has a dual-front style, with a camera on one side and a cellphone on the other. We especially like the raised-button keypad with contextual icons, making it easier to handle the two sets of features within. When you're using the camera, a different set of icons are highlit, letting you make things happen without that cumbersome menu-dive that's usually necessary.

It's also bringing SE's Best Pic feature, and great way to take five photos in rapid succession, letting you pick the best of five. It's also packing easily scrollable menus. Even though the screen is just 2.2 inches, it's still packed with nicely designed icons that are easy to decipher. It's a fine-looking phone, available in black with shiny green trim that we found striking, and there's a brushed metal model with blue trim, too. – Charlie White

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles