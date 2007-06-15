Sony Ericsson K530 and HGE-100 GPS Enabler Coming to Europe

In addition to the US Walkman phones that Sony Ericsson dropped today, there were also a couple goodies for our friends overseas. The K530 is a 3G cameraphone that works in tandem with the HGE-100 GPS Enabler, giving you maps and directions wherever you are. It's the first Sony Ericsson phone to rock the GPS, which is pretty hot, although having to get an accessory to get GPS capabilities is kind of weak.

Other specs include a 2MP camera, MemoryStick Micro slot (oh, good), and 2-inch TFT screen. It'll hit "selected markets" in the third quarter of this year.

Product Page [Sony Ericsson]