Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony Ericsson K530 and HGE-100 GPS Enabler Coming to Europe

sonyK530i.jpgIn addition to the US Walkman phones that Sony Ericsson dropped today, there were also a couple goodies for our friends overseas. The K530 is a 3G cameraphone that works in tandem with the HGE-100 GPS Enabler, giving you maps and directions wherever you are. It's the first Sony Ericsson phone to rock the GPS, which is pretty hot, although having to get an accessory to get GPS capabilities is kind of weak.

Other specs include a 2MP camera, MemoryStick Micro slot (oh, good), and 2-inch TFT screen. It'll hit "selected markets" in the third quarter of this year. –Adam Frucci

Product Page [Sony Ericsson]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles