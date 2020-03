Let the phone wars begin. The guys at Slashphone are reporting that Sony Ericsson will announce an armada of new phones this Thursday in Berlin. We're not sure which 4 models we'll see, but one of them is rumored to feature HSDPA along with a 5-megapixel camera. Being a fan of Sony Ericsson phones (and their concepts), we'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled.

Sony Ericsson to Announce New Music and Imaging Phone [SlashPhone]