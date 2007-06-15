Sony Ericsson Brings Out New Mobile Accessories

After yesterday's slew of phones, watches, etc, here are a few more gewgaws from the Sony Ericsson stable. First up is the MDS-65 music stand, which turns all of SE's current cellphone models into a PMP. You can run it from the mains as well as with batteries and it'll be available later this year.

What else? The HBH-DS200 Bluetooth headset with music and calls control, which is similar to the HBH-DS2020, available gratis with the W960.

The MMR-70 FM transmitter, which has a range of 30 feet.

There are also a couple of standard headsets, the HPM-90 and the HPM-83, and all booty will be available later this year.

New music accessories for Sony Ericsson Walkmans [All About Symbian]