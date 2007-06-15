Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony Ericsson Brings Out New Mobile Accessories

MDS_65.jpg

After yesterday's slew of phones, watches, etc, here are a few more gewgaws from the Sony Ericsson stable. First up is the MDS-65 music stand, which turns all of SE's current cellphone models into a PMP. You can run it from the mains as well as with batteries and it'll be available later this year.

What else?DS-200.jpg The HBH-DS200 Bluetooth headset with music and calls control, which is similar to the HBH-DS2020, available gratis with the W960.

mmr70.jpg The MMR-70 FM transmitter, which has a range of 30 feet.

There are also a couple of standard headsets, the HPM-90 and the HPM-83, and all booty will be available later this year. – Ad Dugdale

New music accessories for Sony Ericsson Walkmans [All About Symbian]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles