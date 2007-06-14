Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sonicare Flexcare Toothbrush Brings Ultraviolet Radiation to Give Gums Super Powers

Philips_Sonicare_FlexCare.jpgWe love our Sonicare toothbrushes. But how could you improve on a design that's prevented any cavities since we started using it? By adding a UV sanitizer. Peter Pachal at Sci Fi has the scoop.

Philips' Sonicare FlexCare combines the old Sonicare brush with a UV chamber where you store your two brush heads after you're done. The chamber floods the inside with UV radiation in order to kill germs and keep your brush head from being just a temporary home for bacteria between brushes.

If you want one, you'll have to wait till August and save up $180. If you've already got a Sonicare unit, you can buy the standalone UV bombardment unit for $50. – Jason Chen

Sonicare FlexCare toothbrush roasts germs with UV radiation [Sci Fi]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles