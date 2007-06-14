Sonicare Flexcare Toothbrush Brings Ultraviolet Radiation to Give Gums Super Powers

We love our Sonicare toothbrushes. But how could you improve on a design that's prevented any cavities since we started using it? By adding a UV sanitizer. Peter Pachal at Sci Fi has the scoop.

Philips' Sonicare FlexCare combines the old Sonicare brush with a UV chamber where you store your two brush heads after you're done. The chamber floods the inside with UV radiation in order to kill germs and keep your brush head from being just a temporary home for bacteria between brushes.

If you want one, you'll have to wait till August and save up $180. If you've already got a Sonicare unit, you can buy the standalone UV bombardment unit for $50.

