The Nokia N95 and N75, among a few other Symbian 60 phones, use a Safari-based browser, and it appears that some apps built for the iPhone work on it. I don't know if this is cool or rare, but the Nokia nerds sure think so. [ifono]
Some Nokia Able to Run iPhone Safari Webapps
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.