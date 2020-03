Multitaskers rejoice, Intel is going to start using seperate decoders for HD DVD and Blu-ray playback in certain versions of their Santa Rosa chips. Now your pewny graphics card won't have put up with your love of High-Def on its own.

That means no more computer slow down when you're watching Planet Earth on Blu-ray (or HD DVD) and checking out Gizmodo at the same time. That's a win for us, and a win for you-thanks Intel.