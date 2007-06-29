Solopipe Self-Igniting Bowl Lets the Good Times Roll

No more fumbling around for a lighter with the brand new Solopipe, the self-lighting pipe that lets you put your weed in its bowl, slide the lid over it, and then you have your own personal mobile smoking station right there in your pocket. Open up the lid on that bowl, pull the lighter's trigger, and it automatically fires up that fine smoking mixture you've packed inside. Too bad there's not a stash compartment inside that lets you inject just the right amount of smoking substance into that bowl. Maybe that'll be one of the features of version 2.0. Anyway, just keep this baby filled up with gas and weed, and you're good to go. The bad news? You'd better smoke the schwag for a while, because this little trinket will set you back $80.

Product Page [Solopipe]