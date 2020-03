If it's obscenely expensive or shiny (preferably both), odds are, we love it. So obviously we dig the $818 (Â¥99,750) solid titanium FACTRON Re-Nano iPod nano case from Kiwami Studios. Besides being one of the sexiest (and sturdiest) cases we've ever seen, it sports hooks on each corner to allow dangleage from any direction. If only they could forge the follow-up from solid adamantium, we'd be totally sold.

Product Page [via Tech Digest]