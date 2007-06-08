Softflask Slips a Sip Through a Patdown

As much as we love breasts and ogling them as they support the Winerack that stores booze in a bra, there may not be many gals willing to wear such a thing and let you drink from their tits like that. Cue the Softflask, a pliable container that one of our tipsy tipsters swears by:

Bought this thing for cycling and end up using it to bring hard liquor into concerts. Passes the pat down test every time. Every time i break it out people go nuts.

Useful advice, indeed. This $11 flask may not work when you're going through airport security, but it could be a good way to get a shot or two past a turnstile, letting you spike up that innocent stadium soda.

