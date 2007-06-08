Softflask Slips a Sip Through a Patdown

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

softflask2.jpgAs much as we love breasts and ogling them as they support the Winerack that stores booze in a bra, there may not be many gals willing to wear such a thing and let you drink from their tits like that. Cue the Softflask, a pliable container that one of our tipsy tipsters swears by:

Bought this thing for cycling and end up using it to bring hard liquor into concerts. Passes the pat down test every time. Every time i break it out people go nuts.

Useful advice, indeed. This $11 flask may not work when you're going through airport security, but it could be a good way to get a shot or two past a turnstile, letting you spike up that innocent stadium soda. – Charlie White

Product Page [Softflask]Thanks, Brian!

