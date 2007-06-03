The Soban Photo Keychain is a replacement for storing wallet-sized pictures of your kids printed out on—gasp—paper. Instead, the Soban has 128mb of memory storing up to 7,000 (really tiny) photos. A slideshow can run for 8 hours on a charge.

Let's be clear about one thing: the Soban is not a good product. Even if the screen is decent, it's too bulky for a keychain when we can already use cellphones for a similar purpose. However, should such a display be thinned and actually fit in a wallet, it could be a reasonable product update for baby boomers and retro cool to the younger generations. At least that's my two cents on the matter.

No word on price yet.

