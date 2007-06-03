Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Soban Photo Keychain

20070530100652827.jpg The Soban Photo Keychain is a replacement for storing wallet-sized pictures of your kids printed out on—gasp—paper. Instead, the Soban has 128mb of memory storing up to 7,000 (really tiny) photos. A slideshow can run for 8 hours on a charge.

Let's be clear about one thing: the Soban is not a good product. Even if the screen is decent, it's too bulky for a keychain when we can already use cellphones for a similar purpose. However, should such a display be thinned and actually fit in a wallet, it could be a reasonable product update for baby boomers and retro cool to the younger generations. At least that's my two cents on the matter.

Hit the jump for the kinda neat side view (hint: it looks like a bunch of stacked photos).20070530100652873.jpgNo word on price yet. – Mark Wilson

Product Info [via coolestgadgets]

