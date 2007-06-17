Snore Pillow Shakes You To Shutup

France Bed has a product that will assure many a better night's sleep—their Snore Pillow (our name) is a memory foam pillow enhanced with a sensor that detects snoring. So during a night of heavy allergies or drinking, instead of keeping your partner up all night, the Snore Pillow will gently vibrate (waking you?) to stop the sleeping symphony. The product's sensitivity is adjustable, and it can even record the snoring in progress for those in denial (cough, we mean you, cough). Given snoring's long-term wear and tear on your body (and your relationships), the Snore Pillow's $240 pricetag may be a relatively small price to pay when it's released in September.

