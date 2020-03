Logitech's apparently planning a run into the air mouse market with its MX platform. It looks to sport both gyration-based movement and a standard laser, though they're supposedly holding off on Bluetooth in favor of RF. Expected drop date is sometime this summer.

What do guys think of air mice, anyway? I'm still madly in love with my heavily worn, four-year-old MX500—I don't need shmancy lasers or gyroscopic sensors.

Logitech planning MX Air gyration mouse? [Engadget]