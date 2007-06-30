Snaps With the iPhone

Here's a little demo of the iPhone camera feature. Say, who are those two lovely guys on the first photo? Working hard, from the looks of it! The iPhone zooms and slides easy, and the pinch, after you figure out which way you're going, is nice and smooth. The gyroscope is great for landscapes and cool to boot, and the iris effect is just a nice touch. The only real complaint is that sliding often leaves smudges, which is distracting when you're trying to look at photos.