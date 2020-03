Hey Sling fans. If you're the lucky owner of both a Slingbox and a Windows Mobile 6 smartphone, Sling's just released an udpate for their SlingPlayer Mobile that supports your handset. Among the updates and improvements are better Vista support, new remote skin, and a localized UK client.

It's free if you've already purchased a copy before, but it'll cost you $29 otherwise.

