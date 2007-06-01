Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Slingbox Releases New Virtual Remote Update for Windows

slingbox.pngSling fans ahoy! Instead of releasing new virtual remotes (the onscreen remotes you use to control your set-top boxes) with big software updates, now Sling's going to release more frequent updates with just the remotes. Yippee!

The version 1.0 update includes support for TiVo Series 3, AT&T Uverse &HomeZone, Some Motorola Cox set top boxes, various UK remote and even AppleTV/FrontRow/iPod. Nice! Grab it now if you've got Windows and a Sling. – Jason Chen

AU: I'm hitting the UK for a stint very soon, and I'm thinking I might pick up a Slingbox there - then we can find out if it's perfectly fine for use here in Oz (can't see a technical reason why not, especially using a UK edition). Anyone already test this theory? -SB

Download Page [Sling]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles