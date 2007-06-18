Sling Throws Out Slinglink TURBO 1 and 4

Sling's just released the Slinglink TURBO 1 and Slinglink TURBO 4, two powerline network adapters so you can connect your Slingboxes through your home network by way of the electrical system. Aptly named, the TURBO 1 has one Ethernet port and the TURBO 4 has four, and will retail for $99 and $149 respectively.

It's a pretty good last-shot method to get your stuff wired up you really hate wiring Ethernet through your house and your home's construction makes wireless networking impossible.

Product Page [Slingmedia via Crunchgear]