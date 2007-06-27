Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sling Media, CBS Partner For San Francisco Surveillance

slingcbs.jpgThose of you in the San Francisco area may be familiar with CBS 5's partnership with the makers of the Slingbox. Since late April they have been Slinging live footage from the field to the station, and now that cozy relationship is getting hot and heavy with Sling/3G wireless webcams going up all over the city.

The current cam count is at 27, covering expected areas like the Golden Gate Bridge and major highway interchanges around the Bay area. At this point, privacy worries seem minimal at best; most cameras overlook their targets from distant, lofty perches. When Sling starts grabbing hold of the security cameras outside shopping centres or grocery stores, put on your tinfoil hats.

Sling/CBS Partnership Press Release [Via Gearlog]

See the cams at CBS 5's site

