Got iPhone fever? While the only prescription is an actual iPhone, this Slide 2 Unlock app for Windows Mobile should hold you over until the 29th. It's a Windows Mobile startscreen app that makes it so you can swipe your finger/stylus across the screen to unlock the phone, iPhone style.

You gotta do what you gotta do. We won't think any less of you if you install this.

Download Page [Freeware Pocket P]via Red Ferret via Crunchgear]