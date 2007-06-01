Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Slacker Desktop App Gives You More Control Over Your Tunes

Slacker2.jpg Slacker fans are getting a little surprise this morning. The online radio station has just released a desktop app that lets you manage your entire music library while letting you make a few tweaks to the online version. Here's what's included.

One of the beta's biggest features is the ability to run Slacker in "mini" mode (as opposed to running it from your browser). You also get higher resolution album artwork, the ability to create playlists from your music, and when Slacker starts offering their premium version, the app will let you listen to your favorite songs on-demand. (The app will also play a big role once the hardware comes out). It's worth checking out if you're a Slacker fan like myself, though my one nitpick is that there's no Mac love. – Louis Ramirez

Product Page

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles