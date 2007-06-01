Slacker Desktop App Gives You More Control Over Your Tunes

Slacker fans are getting a little surprise this morning. The online radio station has just released a desktop app that lets you manage your entire music library while letting you make a few tweaks to the online version. Here's what's included.

One of the beta's biggest features is the ability to run Slacker in "mini" mode (as opposed to running it from your browser). You also get higher resolution album artwork, the ability to create playlists from your music, and when Slacker starts offering their premium version, the app will let you listen to your favorite songs on-demand. (The app will also play a big role once the hardware comes out). It's worth checking out if you're a Slacker fan like myself, though my one nitpick is that there's no Mac love.

Product Page